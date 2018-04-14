While it's easy to predict that the Cavaliers will be the team to make it through the Eastern Conference to the NBA Finals, it's really not so simple this year. It's not even that simple for the Cavs, as they have to take on a Pacers team that beat Cleveland in three of four games this season.

NBA playoffs 2018: Eastern Conference first-round previews, predictions

Those two teams face off Sunday in Game 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), but the playoffs start a day earlier.

The NBA Eastern Conference playoffs tip off Saturday when the Wizards take on the Raptors at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Here's a look at the first round in the Eastern Conference:

No. 1 Raptors vs. No. 8 Wizards

Players to watch: Guard John Wall is back for the Wizards, which means Washington instantly has a better chance against the Raptors. However, Toronto is a balanced team that includes a bench that can compete with many starting lineups. Roommates Pascal Siakam and Jacob Poeltl give great energy off the bench and will be a challenge for Washington.

Stat to know: The Raptors are second in the NBA in point differential as they rank third in points per game (111.7) and sixth in points allowed (103.9). Only the Rockets outscore their opponents by more per game than Toronto.

Hidden storyline: The Raptors' identity is very much formed by its bench play as Fred VanVleet, Poeltl, Siakam and C.J. Miles help Toronto score 41.8 points per game, nearly four buckets more than the Wizards bench.

Odds: Raptors (-650), Wizards (+480)

Prediction: Raptors in six

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Bucks

Players to watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the MVP conversation early in the season, and while he slowed somewhat he still leads the Bucks in points (26.9) and rebounds (10.0) and is second in assists (4.8). Jaylen Brown averaged 20.8 points per game in five April games to lead the Celtics and leads Boston in scoring since Kyrie Irving (knee) went out in March.

Stat to know: Since losing Irving to injury after a game March 11, the Celtics are scoring three fewer points per game and turning it over two more times. That may seem small, but for a team that doesn't excel on the offensive end it matters a lot.

Hidden storyline: Boston is one of the best teams defending inside the 3-point line this season, and the Bucks love to attack the paint. This battle will be key to who wins the series.

Odds: Celtics (-140), Bucks (+120)

Prediction: Bucks in seven

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Heat

Players to watch: JJ Redick signed with the 76ers for this moment. His experience will be key to Philadelphia's success in the playoffs. The Heat's Kelly Olynyk is the king of getting into opponents' heads, and the 76ers are young and impressionable.

Stat to know: Ben Simmons has not made a 3-pointer this year. He played in 81 games and went 0 for 11.

Storyline: Will Joel Embiid get back on the court? If the 2014 No. 3 overall pick can play, then the 76ers could run away with this series. If he doesn't, then the Heat could steal it.

Odds: 76ers (-550), Heat (+420)

Prediction: 76ers in five

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Pacers

Players to watch: Victor Oladipo turned into a different player when he came to the Pacers in the trade for Paul George. As he goes, so will the Indiana. The Cavaliers acquired Rodney Hood at the trade deadline to score off the bench.

Stat to know: The Cavaliers are 11-2 when Hood scores at least 10 points, but they also are 14-6 when Jordan Clarkson does the same. However, the team is just 2-1 when Clarkson scores 20.

Hidden Storyline: LeBron James teams have not lost a first-round game since 2011-12, when the Heat fell to the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony. James' teams have won 21 consecutive first-round games.

Odds: Cavaliers (-650), Pacers (+480)

Prediction: Cavs in five

Odds via sportsbook.ag