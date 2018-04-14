Caster Semenya picked up her second gold on the track while Tom Daley made a splash - both in the pool and on social media - on day nine of the Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Semenya at the double, Daley makes a statement

South African Semenya became only the third woman to do the middle-distance double at the Games, winning over 800 metres having already captured the 1500m title.

Caroline Crossley of Canada scored the first try in the inaugural women's rugby sevens tournament, while Anish Bhanwala became the youngest Indian to secure gold, the 15-year-old triumphing in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol.

MARSHALL RULES AGAIN

Alex Marshall became Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, picking up his fifth gold medal, as he combined with team-mates Ronald Duncan, Derek Oliver and Paul Foster to beat Australia in the men's fours.

There was better news for the host nation in the men's singles, however, as Aaron Wilson clinched gold before whipping off his shirt and throwing it into the crowd.

The display was in honour of Australia team official Kelvin Kerkow, who did the same when he was victorious in Melbourne 12 years ago.

DALEY MAKES HIS POINT

Having pulled out of the individual 10m platform due to a hip injury, Daley and England team-mate Dan Goodfellow held off compatriots Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams in the 10m platform competition.

Daley later posted a picture of the successful duo with their medals on Twitter, while also taking the opportunity to bring into focus the anti-gay laws in some Commonwealth countries.

The 23-year-old wrote: "37 of the competing nations criminalise being LGBT+. I feel so lucky to be able to be openly who I am without worry. I hope one day every athlete from every nation in the commonwealth will be free to compete openly as who they are too!"

There was further success for England when Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears retained their Commonwealth title in the men's 3m synchro springboard.

SEMENYA AT THE DOUBLE

South African Semenya was once again the star turn on the track, but Uganda's Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei completed a famous double of his own, the 5000m champion smashing the Games record as he eased to victory in the men's 10,000m.

England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson triumphed in the women's heptathlon, with team-mate Niamh Emerson taking Bronze, while Nigeria's Oluwatobiloba Amusan capitalised on the absence of Australia's Sally Pearson to win the women's 100m hurdles.