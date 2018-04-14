Elneny, Haidara nominated for Europa League Player of the Week

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny and RB Salzburg's Amadou Haidara have been nominated for Uefa Europa League Player of the Week.

Both midfielders played vital roles in helping their teams progress to the semi-final round of the Europa League.

Elneny was on parade for the entire 90 minutes at the VEB Arena and starred at the heart of the Gunners’ midfield with vital attacking and defensive inputs.

The 25-year-old provided assists for Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey’s goals that helped Arsene Wenger’s men settled for a 2-2 draw on Thursday night, enough to secure a 6-3 aggregate win.

In addition to his terrific display, the Egypt international holds the record of the most completed passes [710] more than any other player in the Europa League this season.



Amadou Haidara on his part, scored a goal as Salzburg’s overturned a 4-2 first leg defeat to Lazio and advance to the last-four with a 4-1 win at the Red Bull Arena.

The 20-year-old has now scored twice for the Austrian Bundesliga champions in four Europa League appearances this term.

The duo join Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet in contention for the prize.