Liverpool vs Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Liverpool can move a step closer to securing a top-four finish when they put their unbeaten home record on the line against Bournemouth.

The Reds are now the only side in the Premier League yet to come unstuck in front of their own supporters this season, with champions-elect Manchester City having crumbled against arch-rivals United on derby day last time out.

Anfield has been a fortress for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, and the German coach will be determined to ensure that remains the case against the Cherries.

Eddie Howe's side took a point from their trip to Merseyside last season, but they are currently on a run which has seen them collect just one victory from their last seven top-flight fixtures.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Masterson Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn, Jones, Camacho, Paulinho Forwards Firmino, Salah, Ings, Solanke, Brewster

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson should come straight back in after serving a Champions League suspension against Manchester City, but fellow midfielders Emre Can and Adam Lallana remain sidelined.

Joel Matip is also nursing a knock, but Nathaniel Clyne could be returned to the Reds' defensive unit if Klopp decides to hand Trent Alexander-Arnold a well-earned rest.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Karius; Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Position Bournemouth players Goalkeepers Begovic, Boruc, Federici Defenders Ake, Francis, S. Cook, Daniels, B. Smith, A. Smith, Mings, Simpson, Wiggins, Midfielders Gosling, Surman, Pugh, Arter, L. Cook, Stanislas, Hyndman, Fraser, Ibe, Butcher, Taylor Forwards Defoe, Wilson, King, Mousset, Ndjoli

Jordon Ibe could return to the Bournemouth side against his former club after recovering from illness.

Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith and Tyrone Mings are fitness concerns for the Cherries, but Joshua King is pushing hard for a starting berth after netting in each of his last two appearances.

Potential Bournemouth starting XI: Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Ibe, L. Cook, Gosling, Pugh; King, Defoe.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are firm favourites to win the match with dabblebet pricing them at 2/9. Bournemouth are considered to be 12/1 outsiders, while the draw is available at 11/2.

Match Preview

Liverpool will be in buoyant mood after seeing off Manchester City in midweek to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

While the Reds' European exploits have a loyal fan base daring to dream, there is still work to be done domestically.

Klopp's side sit 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea at present, so victory in their latest outing would go a long way towards confirming a top-four finish.

The Liverpool boss has said of the challenges ahead: "It’s really intense and we have a lot of important games to play. It’s all about focus and switching on. Now it is Bournemouth. People might start dreaming about Champions League games, but this is the real work to do."

Bournemouth will be looking to bring the Reds back down to earth with a bump on Saturday evening and move into the top half of the Premier League table.

They have, however, won just three games on the road this season, with Howe saying of their recent struggles: "I think it is always important not to panic during disappointing runs. Moments when you are tested, people doubt whether it's style of play or philosophy; when people doubt that you have got to remain true to what you believe.

"What you know has brought you success before. I think the players have responded again brilliantly in terms of their work ethic, attitude to their training which we have always spoke about."