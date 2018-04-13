The Seahawks added a backup quarterback to their roster, but it wasn't Colin Kaepernick.

Seahawks sign QB Stephen Morris, fuel Colin Kaepernick controversy

Seattle signed quarterback Stephen Morris, according to multiple reports, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He spent time with the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts and Redskins, but has never appeared in a regular-season game.

The news comes shortly after there was controversy between the Seahawks and Kaepernick. The former 49ers quarterback was invited to work out in Seattle, but the team decided to hold off on the visit when Kaepernick would not promise to stop kneeling during the national anthem, per multiple reports.

The timing of Morris' signing with the Seahawks sparked only more controversy as Kaepernick, who hasn't played since the 2016 season, tries to navigate finding a spot in the NFL after drawing attention with his social activism and protests.

It didn't take long for Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long to share his criticism of what was happening in Seattle, saying Kaepernick is getting "blackballed." Long has been one of the more vocal players to express support for those who chose to kneel during the national anthem.



So let me get this straight: SEA scheduled a workout w Kaep and 2 weeks later, cancels it on the grounds of social activism knowing full well what the fall out would be?

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 12, 2018





We know for a fact CK is being blackballed, but this lack of subtlety from an org like them would be shocking.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 12, 2018





I don’t think y’all get my point, but okay. My point is it sounds weird as hell to me.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 12, 2018



