Real Madrid will meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals, while Liverpool will take on Roma.

Champions League semifinal draw: Bayern Munich-Real Madrid clash set

The defending champions, who knocked out Juventus in the last eight, will face the newly crowned Bundesliga champions in a repeat of last season's quarterfinal matchup.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will get the chance to play against his old club when Jurgen Klopp's side takes on Serie A side Roma.

The Reds booked their place in the last four after a 5-1 aggregate win over Manchester City in the last round, while the Giallorossi produced a stunning comeback to beat Barcelona on away goals after a 4-4 draw over two legs.



We’ll be opponents for 180 minutes, but whatever happens we’ll remain friends for life. Looking forward to seeing you again, @22mosalah! #ASRoma #UCL #RomaLiverpool pic.twitter.com/eo0Rm4VWW9

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 13, 2018



pic.twitter.com/fHyjIPresp

Bayern, which announced the appointment of Niko Kovac as its new head coach from July 1 earlier on Friday, will host Madrid in the first leg on either April 24 or 25, with the return fixture on May 1 or 2.

Roma travel to Anfield for the first leg before they meet again in the Italian capital two weeks later.