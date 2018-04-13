2018 NBA playoffs: Cavs will use 10-man rotation, Tyronn Lue says

The Cavaliers will use a 10-man rotation starting Sunday for their first-round playoff series against the Pacers, coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday.

"I will play 10," Lue told reporters. "We'll just see how it looks and if one guy is not great this round, then it might be nine."

However, Lue wasn't willing to reveal his complete lineup for the first round of the playoffs. He said his rotation will be based on the matchups and who has been playing the best, and he has already informed those who didn't make the start for the opening series.

Lue, who played only eight players more than 15 minutes per game on average in the Cavs' 2017 postseason run, previously indicated four of the starters will be LeBron James, Kevin Love, Jeff Green and George Hill with the fifth spot going to either Rodney Hood or Kyle Korver.

Injuries will also factor into the lineup decision, but ESPN notes the Cavs' entire roster will be healthy for the first time since the trade deadline.

The Cavs have adjusted their lineup all season trying different combinations as a result of injuries to start the season and then trades that completely transformed their roster.