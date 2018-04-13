Jack Wilshere has been labelled “the best English footballer of all time” by fellow Arsenal academy graduate Chuba Akpom.

'Wilshere the best English footballer of all time' - Arsenal loanee Akpom

The 26-year-old midfielder made his senior debut for the Gunners back in 2008 and was tipped for a bright future for club and country.

Wilshere is closing in on 200 appearances for Arsenal, while earning 34 caps for England, but fitness issues have blighted a promising career and his future remains unclear as he continues to run down his current contract at Emirates Stadium.

Akpom is, however, of the opinion that a man who has returned to favour under Arsene Wenger in 2017-18 is the finest player the English game has produced in this or any other generation.

The 22-year-old striker, who is currently taking in a loan spell at Sint-Truiden, told Belgian publication Sport/Foot: “For me, Jack Wilshere is the best English footballer of all time.

"From Arsenal’s academy, he made it to the Premier League, and he became my idol. Jack is a natural talent, with an elegant control of the ball.”

Akpom has been unable to make a similar impact to Wilshere since making his own way out of the youth ranks at Arsenal.

He has made just 12 first-team appearances to date, with the last five seasons seeing him spend time away from north London at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton and Sint-Truiden.

Goals have been hard to come by, with just eight efforts recorded in 82 outings, but he remains tied to his parent club until the summer of 2019.

MORE:

Shattered dreams: How injury ruined the career of former Arsenal starlet Ryan Smith

| Arsenal were on the ropes against CSKA, admits Wenger

| Arsenal survive CSKA scare to reach semis

| Welbeck gets Wenger out the woods as Arsenal survive season-ending scare



Given his high opinion of Wilshere, Akpom will be hoping that a club colleague will soon commit his future to Arsenal, with extension talks having dragged on for some time without reaching a positive conclusion.

If no agreement is reached, then a highly-rated talent who should be approaching his peak will drop into the free agent pool at the end of the current campaign.