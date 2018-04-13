East Bengal advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Super Cup after defeating Aizawl FC 1-0 and are set to face FC Goa next week. It was a hard-fought victory over the Reds as Dudu Omagbemi's profligacy in front of goal did not help the cause. There was considerable support for the Red and Golds at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the travelling fans grew impatient as their team failed to break the deadlock on multiple occasions despite getting several opportunities.

Super Cup 2018: Dudu blasts East Bengal fans - 'I don't need to entertain idiots who have no respect for other people'

Dudu alleged that some section of the fans had hurled racist comments towards him which has extremely disappointed him. While there were also rumours that he might choose to opt out from the semi-final, the player himself cleared the air over his availability.

"I am travelling with the team. Now it is up to the coaches (to select me or not)," said the highest scorer of East Bengal in the recently concluded I-League.

The 32-year old forward has no qualms with his teammates but did not mince words to make it clear that he is unhappy with the treatment meted out by the fans.

"The team has done me no harm. I am just not happy with the fans and how they treat me," expressed Dudu.

The former Chennaiyin FC striker was heavily criticised by the fans across various social media platforms and the Nigerian has opted to hit back.

"Well do I need to still show myself (of what I am capable of)? No, I don’t need to entertain idiots who have no respect for other people. Now the whole world has come to know who they are and what kind of people they are. My friends from Norway told that they are rude and ingrates," blasted Dudu.

East Bengal roped in Dudu after Willis Plaza was shown the door after a string of dismal performances. Although he was not at his brilliant best, the former Sporting Club de Goa player scored eight goals and was the second-highest goal-scorer behind Aser Dipanda who topped the scoring charts.

East Bengal certainly need Dudu to fire on all cylinders against FC Goa if they are to book a berth in the final of the Super Cup.