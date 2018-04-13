Mohamed Salah has further distanced himself from links to Real Madrid by stating that there is “something very special about playing for Liverpool”.

Salah's 'special' comments help to ease any lingering Liverpool exit fears

Interest in the Egypt international has built steadily through the 2017-18 campaign, with his remarkable exploits for the Reds seeing his reputation and price tag rocket.

Salah has plundered 39 goals during a stunning debut season at Anfield, with his efforts placing him into a talent bracket alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Transfer talk has surfaced as a result, with Real expected to spend big this summer, but those on Merseyside have been quick to quash any suggestion that they could be tempted to part with a star man.

Salah has helped to ease any lingering fears that his head may be turned by interest from afar, telling CNN: “There's something very special about playing for Liverpool.”

The 25-year-old added on a campaign which has seen him help the Reds into the Premier League’s top four and the semi-finals of elite European competition: “The Champions League nights are special for the fans too.

“You can feel it on the streets.

“The atmosphere in that first game against Man City was the first time I had really seen something like that.”

Liverpool’s last outing saw Salah among the goals again, as the Reds swept past Premier League leaders Manchester City to prolong their continental adventure.

“When we saw the draw, everyone knew it would be a difficult game,” said Salah.

“I knew it would be difficult but I said we had to be positive and win. That's what we did.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now waiting to discover who they will be paired with in the last four, with Real Madrid, Roma and Bayern Munich also still in the mix.

Salah, meanwhile, will continue to chase down collective and individual honours, with the Golden Boot, Golden Shoe and PFA Player of the Year award all within his sights.