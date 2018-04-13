Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo's 27th strike seals victory

Bobo extended his own seasonal A-League goalscoring record as Sydney FC headed into the finals in fine spirits after a 1-0 home win over Melbourne Victory.

Sydney collected the Premiers Plate after a narrow success as Brazilian striker Bobo netted his 27th league goal of a prolific campaign to see off Victory.

There was little riding on the match and the visitors, having secured a home elimination final last time out, scarcely threatened throughout.

Indeed, Bobo produced the game's one moment of genuine quality after just eight minutes, lunging to turn Michael Zullo's driven cross-cum-shot just inside the bottom-right corner.

Sydney continued to enjoy the better of the play, but they cruised through the remainder of the contest without needing to add to their advantage.

The travelling Melbourne outfit will have to put up more of a fight if they meet runaway leaders Sydney in the post-season.