Florida State QB Deondre Francois placed in diversion program after marijuana citation

Florida State rising junior quarterback Deondre Francois was placed in a diversion program Thursday after being cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession, the Tallahassee Democrat reported Friday.

The case has been closed, Tallahassee Police told the Democrat, adding that Francois wasn't arrested or ordered to make a court appearance.

First-year FSU coach Willie Taggart, in a statement provided Thursday night to the Democrat after its initial report, said: “We are aware of the situation and it is being handled internally.”

Just two days before the Seminoles' spring game, Francois faced a citation for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.

Francois, who missed most of the 2017 season after suffering a knee injury in the season-opener against Alabama, has been a limited participant in spring football and wasn't expected to play in Saturday's spring game.

Taggart has said no decision has been made about who will be Florida State's starter in 2018. James Blackman, who took over for Francois after his injury, has gotten the most first-team reps this spring.

Francois started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2016, earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

This week's run-in with the law isn't Francois' first this offseason.

Authorities in January investigated him for an alleged domestic violence incident, but no charges were filed and the case was closed, according to the Democrat.