SN exclusive: Alberto El Patron on why he departed from Impact, saying 'goodbye' to wrestling

Former WWE champion Alberto El Patron is a busy man these days.

He's wrestled all over the world and re-entered the MMA landscape, as he's the president, ambassador and announcer for the Hispanic MMA promotion, Combate Americas.

Things haven't gone as smoothly for El Patron recently, as his engagement to WWE superstar Paige made headlines and his departure from Impact Wrestling raised speculation.

In lieu of Friday's night's Combate event, titled “Combate Estrellas I" (Univision, midnight ET), El Patron spoke with Sporting News about letting their fighters grow, if can MMA surpass pro wrestling in Mexico, the last year for him personally and what happened with Impact Wrestling.

(Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Sporting News: You talk about opportunities and letting the fighters grow in Combate. Do you think that’s the biggest problem in MMA, is the fact you see in a majority of the cases in Bellator and the UFC, they are throwing them to the wolves and not letting them grow so you can build them up to become stars?

Alberto El Patron: I think that’s what it is. In some cases and some companies, they are pushing some talent and then they get this fighter who was someone ten years ago. They give them more opportunities than the younger guys or the guys who were getting pushed before this other fighter came into the company. In Combate, we will push you. If you come to win, you come to prove that you belong in the sport then you belong in this company.

SN: Due to the rising popularity of the company — especially in Mexico with the ratings it has been getting — do you think it’s (MMA) ever going to come to the point where it surpasses lucha libre?

AEP: In Mexico, it’s going to be difficult. I hope we do because I am a part of this company. We have years of tradition in lucha libre in Mexico. That’s going to be a little difficult. But we are working every single day to offer the fans something to think about and enjoy. I think the reason why we beat the UFC in such a short time is because the Mexican and Latin audience are seeing that we really helping and pushing the Latin talent. We are not saying it, we are just doing it.

SN: The United States has always been the predominant country for MMA. You are starting to see more in Mexico, Latin America, in Europe — especially England and Poland — and in Asia. Is it to the point where the U.S. is still the preeminent MMA country or do you think it has become more global?

AEP: It has become more global. But we can’t forget before the United States, it was Japan. When Japan had promotions like PRIDE, DEEP and Pancrase, those companies were doing amazing things before the UFC became what it is today. I remember myself when I was fighting in PRIDE and the UFC was already doing great things. But for fighters and fans, PRIDE was still number one for many years. It wasn’t until that company got into troubles with the police and the FBI in Japan when all the fighters decided to quit the company. That’s when the UFC became what it is today.

SN: I remember when you were in PRIDE. When you left PRIDE, did you have talks with the UFC, think about wanting to go there or were you at that point that you didn’t want to fight as much and just really focus on pro wrestling?

AEP: I had somewhat. Someone had asked my coach, Marco Ruas. It was not an offer. It was more of they were asking what was my standing and if I was interested in going there. Of course, I said no because I was making really good money in Japan. I had heard stories about the UFC not paying their fighters well. There are a few fighters and you can count them on one hand making the big bucks. For people like me, who appreciate the love and respect you get from the fans in Japan, there was no reason for me to turn me head to the other side and go try my options and luck in the UFC.

SN: In the last 12 months, your name has been brought up in the news a lot for one reason or another. You talk about the media and it’s been spotlighted about your relationships starting and ending. What do you make of this last year for you?

AEP: I think everything was going fantastic. We are human and sometimes we have situations in life that we cannot control. At the end of the day, people will say whatever they want to say. And in this day, they think you as talent or as a celebrity, you have to explain to the world absolutely everything, but you don’t. I mean, there’s certain things that you want to keep to yourself. But unfortunately, most of the celebrities and most of the people that are doing it, they are telling the fans absolutely everything — even when they go to the bathroom or when they go to the supermarket instead of keeping it the way it used to be just to promote the fights, the movies, the songs and your career.

To me, that was the way I used to conduct my life. In the past, if I was in the middle of a situation involving my personal life, I was always keeping it to me and my family. I wasn’t explaining or telling the fans what was going on because they don’t need to know. They need to know something if its affecting one of your performances or one of your appearances. But they do not need to know absolutely everything because sometimes what’s going on in our lives is really difficult. It’s hard to explain, even to our own family. So just imagine how it is to try and explain to the fans, who at the end of the day are going to say whatever they want.

SN: Your name has been in the news in MMA and for also pro wrestling. I want get your comments on this as there’s been a lot of things about you no-showing the Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground card (last Friday during WrestleMania weekend), an autograph signing (last Saturday) at Wrestlecon for Impact, and you and Impact parting ways. I want to get the words from you because there’s been a lot of speculation and a lot written. What exactly happened this weekend that led you to no longer being with Impact?

AEP: I had a family situation that I needed to attend (to). As you know, my family, my kids are my priority. The situation was involving them and that’s why I decided to take care of business and take care of my family situation. And that’s all that happened. And that comes to what I was just saying to you. I know people wanted to know absolutely everything. This only concerns my family: my parents, my sister, myself and my kids. And that’s the way it’s going to stay.

SN: How are you today considering everything that happened over the weekend?

AEP: I’m fine. Of course, it’s difficult because it’s never good to go that way. Our relationship wasn’t pretty good or completely good. And this was just something that ended up breaking it. I’m fine, I guess. I’m going to do what I was planning on doing, as everybody knows I planning on leaving the pro wrestling business in the next year. I have said it several times over and over. And it’s because of some of these things where everybody thinks they can get their nose into your business. Is it right to know absolutely everything about you? It’s not.

I’m just going to continue to do that and doing my stuff here, in Mexico like exactly how I was doing it and sometime next year and say goodbye to the pro wrestling business.

