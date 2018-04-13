The in-form Hurricanes stretched their winning streak in Super Rugby to six games with a 25-13 triumph over the Chiefs at the Westpac Stadium.

Hurricanes blow away Chiefs to take over at the top

Beauden Barrett, Ben Lam and Ngani Laumape all scored tries for the hosts, who not only take over at the top of the New Zealand Conference but also now lead the overall standings.

Jordie Barrett kicked two conversions and a pair of penalties, including adding the extras after Lam broke through the Chiefs' defensive line to grab the opening score in the seventh minute.

The Hurricanes only led 10-6 at the break but blew the game wide open with two tries in the early stages of the second half.

Another Lam break led to Barrett touching down and the Chiefs fell further behind when Laumape seized on a loose ball following a cross-field kick to plunge over.

Lachlan Boshier finished a flowing move in the corner to give the visitors hope but, despite dominating possession and territory for the final quarter, the Chiefs came up short against their rivals.