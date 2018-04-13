Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis

The Europa League semi-finals will see the two favourites go head to head after Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were drawn together.

Arsenal have been in the competition from the outset, finishing top of Group H before progressing through the knockout phase, having little difficulty along the way.

The Gunners were made to sweat a little during their quarter-final clash with CSKA Moscow, but they ultimately came through as 6-3 aggregate victors.

Atletico dropped down from the Champions League after finishing third in their group and have been considered among the favourites ever since.

Although they lost 1-0 to Sporting CP in Lisbon on Thursday, their 2-0 first-leg win was just enough to see them through.

Whoever prevails between the two European heavyweights will meet either Marseille or Red Bull Salzburg, who will contest the other semi.

Salzburg pulled off a remarkable comeback to reach the final four.

The Austrian side lost 4-2 to Lazio away from home in their quarter-final first leg and then fell 1-0 down on Thursday, before battling back to overturn a three-goal deficit and progress 6-5 on aggregate.

Marseille also had to work hard, overcoming RB Leipzig.

A 1-0 first-leg defeat in Germany was added to by an early Bruma goal at Stade Velodrome, but they ultimately roared back to win 5-2.

The first-leg games for both ties will take place on Thursday April 26, with the return matches a week later on May 3.

Either Marseille or Salzburg will be the home team in the final, which will take place in Lyon on May 16.