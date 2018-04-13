South Africa have reinstated Matt Proudfoot as assistant coach after Pieter de Villiers stood down from the position.

Proudfoot returns to former role with Springboks

Proudfoot previously held the position under former Springboks coach Allister Coetzee, only to be moved to a different role following the appointment of Rassie Erasmus.

Former France international De Villiers was initially installed as part of a new-look coaching staff but has now told SA Rugby he can no longer continue in the job due to family commitments.

"After my discussions with Pieter, we jointly came to the conclusion that he would unfortunately not be able to give all his attention to the Springboks, which is fully understandable given his current family commitments," Erasmus said.

"Matt has a good understanding and relationship with the group of players who represented the Springboks the past two seasons and slotted in easily."

Proudfoot - who joined up with the Springbok management team at the national squad’s second four-day alignment camp this week - will be responsible for the scrum and lineout.

De Villiers will continue to work for SA Rugby too, instead focusing on the Elite Player Development programmes, as well as assisting with the Junior Springboks.