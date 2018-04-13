Doping costs Olympic weightlifting spots

Russia and Iran are among several nations who will lose weightlifting places for the 2020 Olympic Games competition because of years of doping.

The International Weightlifting Federation has published new rules which limit countries to one male and one female entry in Tokyo if they have had more than 20 doping cases in the sport since July 2008.

That applies to Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Belarus - all major weightlifting powers.

India and Iran fall into a second category of nations with between 10 and 20 confirmed doping cases in that period. Those countries can enter a maximum of two men and two women.

Other countries can have up to four men and four women at the 2020 Games.