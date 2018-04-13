Ander Herrera acknowledges the importance of stopping Manchester City winning the Premier League in last week's derby, but says Manchester United should aspire to more than that.

Herrera: United's history is about winning titles - not derbies

Although City are still set to secure the league title in the coming weeks, their celebrations were put on hold in a remarkable turnaround at the Etihad Stadium as United fought back from two goals down to win 3-2.

And Herrera, who teed up Paul Pogba's first goal to spark the fightback, believes City may have paid the price for underestimating a United side inspired by their supporters.

"There is nothing to celebrate, but it was a mental liberation," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"United's history is about winning titles, not winning a derby. We are clear about that, but preventing the city's rival from winning the Premier League has an important meaning.

"During the game, I thought about those 4,000 fans who were in the Etihad and who were going to suffer a setback that would have remained forever.

"No-one should underestimate us. There was no specific talk, just random comments and a collective reaction. We appealed to our pride and everyone tried to correct their mistakes to avoid City becoming champions."

Asked about his own future - with his contract up next year - Herrera replied: "I am going to fulfill the year that I have left, but I do not know if I will renew.

"We have started talking but nothing has been decided yet.

"I have never been close [to joining Barcelona]. They may have sometimes thought of me as one of 15 alternatives on their list, but I cannot say I was ever close."