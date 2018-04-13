Long break won't hurt Aussie UFC debutante

Megan Anderson insists not having fought for more than a year will give her the element of surprise in her long-awaited UFC debut.

The Australian former featherweight champion in the Invicta FC organisation, Anderson will make her first UFC appearance in June against former bantamweight world champion Holly Holm in Chicago.

Hailing from Nerang on the Gold Coast, Anderson moved to Kansas City more than two years ago.

She was scheduled to make her UFC debut against Cris Cyborg last July in a featherweight world title fight.

"I literally cried for a week. I was definitely devastated that fight fell thorugh and I wasn't able to compete," Anderson told AAP.

"Personal issues prevented me from being able to do that but I'm able to now and I'm very excited to be able to against somebody like Holly Holm."

Holm is a former boxing world champion, who briefly held the the UFC bantamweight crown after she beat fellow American Ronda Rousey in Melbourne in November 2015.

"I've definitely followed Holly's career," Anderson said.

"I've been a fan of what she stands for and what she has accomplished so I have a lot of respect for her and I'm definitely excited to showcase my skills against somebody of that calibre."

Anderson hasn't fought since January 2017 but says that won't be a problem.

"Because I haven't fought in a long time the footage that they do have, I'm a completely different fighter from then so it definitely works to my advantage," Anderson said.

"There's a lot of people who doubt me and my abilities and that I'm not at the level that Holly is and there's always room to prove people wrong and I'd definitely love to do that."

Anderson will be one of three Australians fighting proven UFC stars on the card in Chicago.

Sydneysider Robert Whittaker will make the first defence of his UFC middleweight title against Cuban Yoel Romero in the main event.

Also on the card is rising Sydney heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who's up against former UFC world champion Andrei Arlovski of Belarus, who at No.9 is ranked four places higher than the Australian.