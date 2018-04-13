A look at the lighter side of the Commonwealth Games:

GOLD COAST - Spectators at the rhythmic gymnastics could be forgiven for thinking the closing ceremony had started early when Viktoria Skittidi of Cyprus took to the floor at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

Wearing a Sergeant Peppers-esque catsuit in royal blue with sequins, the 16-year-old performed her routine in the clubs final to a Michael Jackson remix, leaping across the floor.

Unfortunately, Skittidi didn't deliver a thriller performance, placing seventh in the field of eight gymnasts.

GOLD COAST - Seems the long shifts that come with covering a Commonwealth Games may have impaired the judgment of one member of the ABC's Grandstand team.

Unknown to his colleagues, and reportedly without any alcoholic encouragement, a staffer from the national broadcaster went out and had a tattoo of Games mascot Borobi inked on his ankle.

No word yet if the organising committee legal team, which has already told some Gold Coast tattoo parlours to not use their intellectual property for designs, is seeking reparations from the person involved.

GOLD COAST - Retiring Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles has singled out the five months after their spectacular Olympic Games failure in Beijing as easily the toughest period in his distinguished career.

"I think it was the hardest for me as well because I was at the mid-stage of my career," Knowles said.

"It was my second Olympics, we won gold previously with a team that wasn't expected to, and then we had the team to definitely do it, expected to do it, and we couldn't. So I then went off and played in Europe and battled a bit for motivation."

GOLD COAST - It's a pretty good gig being a Commonwealth Games gold medallist but it can have its downsides.

Ask Josh Thornton, a member of Australia's gold-medal winning men's para triples lawn bowls team.

As he went through security to re-enter the bowls venue on Friday, his backpack beeped not once, but twice.

When asked by security if he had anything in there that could be causing the problem, he said dryly, "Probably my gold medal". Cue much laughter from everyone, and it had a happy ending when he allowed the security guards to hold the precious cargo.