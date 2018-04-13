Garcia salutes Marseille's 'leader' Payet

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia saluted his team's "leader" Dimitri Payet after the France international played a starring role in Thursday's 5-2 Europa League win over RB Leipzig, securing a semi-final spot.

Having lost the first leg in Germany 1-0, Bruma's second-minute opener for the visitors left Marseille in a precarious position, but by the ninth minute they were back on level terms for the tie, as a Stefan Ilsanker own goal was followed by Bouna Sarr making it 2-1 on the day.

Although Florian Thauvin's goal just before the break was cancelled out by Jean-Kevin Augustin in the 55th minute, Payet put Marseille ahead on aggregate soon after with a glorious outside-of-the-foot finish and Hiroki Sakai wrapped things up late on.

And Garcia was impressed with captain Payet's overall contribution, leading from the front.

Garcia told beIN SPORTS: "We had two of our best players. Flo [Thauvin] scored, Dimitri was the playmaker.

"He shone, as in his play and while scoring. He set Flo up to score, he also plays the corner on the equaliser.

"To win 5-2 in the quarter-finals of a European competition, the team must be on top form. Everyone has been and Dimitri was a good leader."