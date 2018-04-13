Victoria's mighty sport cash splash

VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT'S SPORT CASH SPLASH

PROJECT COST:

* Nearly $475 million in total

* Includes: $225 million deal with the AFL, $241.6 million sports facility upgrades

ETIHAD STADIUM:

* $225 million redevelopment

* Timeframe: work could begin in 18 months and be finished by 2022, AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says

* Improved spectator viewing

* Surrounding precinct upgrades

MCG:

* Grand final stays until at least 2057

* Kickstarts a future upgrade of the Great Southern Stand

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL:

* $20 million to redevelop Ikon Park as the home of AFLW

* $15 million to build and upgrade female facilities

* $13 million for ongoing redevelopment of St Kilda's Moorabbin base, to become an AFLW competition ground from 2020

* $10 million to improve AFLW playing conditions at Casey Fields and Whitten Oval

* $2 million in Victoria Park upgrades for AFLW clubs

VICTORIAN AFL CLUBS:

* Bigger share of match-day revenue for MCG and Etihad Stadium tenants

* MCG-based clubs to reap up to an extra $10 million in 2019, according to McLachlan.

BROWNLOW MEDAL:

* Locked in to Victoria for the next decade

AFL FANS:

* Deal keeps the game "affordable", McLachlan says.

OTHER ELITE SPORTS AND MAJOR EVENTS:

* Etihad opened for use year-round

* $64.6 million to upgrade the State Netball and Hockey Centre

GRASSROOTS:

* $60 million for community sports grants

* $5 million for community sports building loans

OTHER MELBOURNE SPORTS PRECINCTS:

* $15.4 million to upgrade Albert Park, Yarra Bend and other key suburban sports areas

* An extra $17.7 million to fund more than 75 national and international sports events

Source: Victorian government, AFL