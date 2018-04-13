Joshua? No contest, I'll knock him out easily – Fury taunts heavyweight champ

Tyson Fury said Anthony Joshua's best chance of landing anything is by throwing a handful of rice, insisting the world heavyweight champion stands no chance in a potential blockbuster fight.

Former champion Fury will make his long-awaited comeback against an unnamed opponent in Manchester on June 9, having not fought since sensationally beating Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in November 2015.

With renewed hunger and motivation following his backdated two-year doping ban, Fury – who has won all 25 professional fights – is determined to reclaim his titles amid talk of a showdown with countryman Joshua.

Joshua – the IBF, WBO and WBA champion after a unanimous points victory over Joseph Parker last month – is in talks with WBC holder Deontay Wilder regarding a unification bout.

However, Fury dismissed the threat of rival Joshua as he talked up American heavyweight Wilder.

"I've described him many times. He's a big out dossier, a belt carrier for me," Fury told reporters. "By the time I get ready to fight, it's going to be an easy fight. No contest.

"He'll be looking for one punch all night. We all saw the Parker affair. Anybody who can move a little bit and throw a few faints, he struggles with. So I have a tip for him.

"Here's the headline boys. If he wants to land any punches on me, here's the tip. Get a handful of rice and throw it at me if he wants to land anything. That's the only way he'll ever land anything on me. Apart from that, no chance.

"I'd out box him for a few rounds then I'd knock him out. He's not the hardest man to hit. He's not the biggest man, he's a lot smaller than I am and I don't believe he holds the best shot either."

Fury added: "At the minute I think Deontay Wilder is on top of the pile. The reason is that he's dangerous until the last two seconds of a fight.

"As we saw against Ortiz, he was losing the fight all the way through and only needs to land one punch.

"Unlike AJ, he has the speed and agility to throw them anywhere. But again, he's a bit weak behind the whiskers and he's not the best boxer in the world. They're all very vulnerable and very beatable too."