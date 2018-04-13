NHL playoffs 2018: Zadorov scores on Avalanche first postseason shot

Nikita Zadorov has more of a reputation for his physical play than for his offensive talent, but it was the 23-year-old Russian who scored the first goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs for the Avalanche Thursday night and not one of his better-known teammates.



FIRST GOAL FIRST GOAL! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/zs7GZKqmKV

— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 13, 2018



Though Hart Trophy contender Nathan MacKinnon did pick up an assist, it was Zadorov who scored on Colorado's first shot of the postseason, 6:36 into the first period against the Predators in Nashville. Zadorov accepted a drop pass and simply wired it past Pekka Rinne.

Zadorov, who led the Avs with 103 penalty minutes this season, did record a career-high seven goals and 20 points in 77 games this season. In 222 career games, Zadorov has only 11 goals.

Making him an even more unlikely candidate to score Colorado's first goal against the heavily favored Predators is that this was Zadorov's first career postseason appearance.

Yet, after finishing last overall in the NHL a year ago, the Avs were the league's biggest surprise in 2017-18, grabbing the second wild card in the Western Conference. So, why shouldn't they open the postseason with a surprise goal scorer?