Nationals, slugger Mark Reynolds reportedly reach minor-league deal

The Nationals have reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with first baseman Mark Reynolds, according to MLB.com.

Reynolds still must pass a physical.

The 34-year-old first baseman has power (281 career home runs, including 30 last year with the Rockies), but he's also prone to strikeouts; Reynolds has led the majors in that category four times.

While Ryan Zimmerman — Reynolds' college teammate at UVA — and backup Matt Adams hold down first base on the Nats roster, Reynolds has also played third base and has some outfield experience. He could prove a useful right-handed bat for the Nats at some point.