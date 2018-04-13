News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Nationals, slugger Mark Reynolds reportedly reach minor-league deal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Nationals have reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with first baseman Mark Reynolds, according to MLB.com.

Nationals, slugger Mark Reynolds reportedly reach minor-league deal

Nationals, slugger Mark Reynolds reportedly reach minor-league deal

Reynolds still must pass a physical.

The 34-year-old first baseman has power (281 career home runs, including 30 last year with the Rockies), but he's also prone to strikeouts; Reynolds has led the majors in that category four times.

While Ryan Zimmerman — Reynolds' college teammate at UVA — and backup Matt Adams hold down first base on the Nats roster, Reynolds has also played third base and has some outfield experience. He could prove a useful right-handed bat for the Nats at some point.


Back To Top