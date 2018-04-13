Season 2 of the Big3 summer basketball league will include the 19 newcomers and returning players who were chosen Thursday in the league's draft.

Big3 Draft 2018 selections: 'Birdman' among 19 chosen for 3-on-3 league

Seven of the Big3's eight teams made selections in the three-round draft, which was televised live on Fox Sports 1. The inaugural league champion, Trilogy, was barred from making picks by league rule.

MORE: Iverson gave back to fans with Big3 appearances

Former Jazz and Pacers point guard Andre Owens was the first overall selection, by the Ball Hogs. Owens played in the Big 3 last season, for 3's Company. Overall, six returning players were chosen Thursday.

The most notable first-round pick was longtime NBA big man Chris "Birdman" Andersen, selected fourth overall by Power, which is coached by Nancy Lieberman.

Former 3-point specialist Quentin Richardson was taken in the second round, as were former NBA bigs Jason Maxiell and Ryan Hollins. Ryan Gomes and Bonzi Wells were notable third-round picks.

The drafted players will take the court for the 3-on-3, halfcourt league beginning June 22 in Houston. An eight-week slate will be followed by the league's playoffs on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

Big3 Draft 2018 selections

Round 1

1. Ball Hogs: Andre Owens, G

2. 3's Company: Andre Emmett, G/F

3. Killer 3s: Alan Anderson, G/F

4. Power: Chris Andersen, F/C

5. Tri-State: David Hawkins, G

6. Ghost Ballers: Lee Nailon, F



Round 2





Big3 2018 schedule

1. Ball Hogs: Corsley Edwards, C2. 3's Company: Jason Maxiell, F3. Killer 3s: Ryan Hollins, F/C4. Power: Quentin Richardson, G/F5. 3-Headed Monsters: Salim Stoudamire, G6. Tri-State: Robert Hite, G7. Ghost Ballers: Marcus Banks, G

Round 3

1. Ball Hogs: Jermaine Taylor, G

2. 3's Company: Derrick Byars, F

3. Killer 3s: Mike James, G

4. Power: Ryan Gomes, F

5. Tri-State: Bonzi Wells, G/F

6. Ghost Ballers: Mario West, G





Big3 2018 schedule

Regular season

June 22: Houston

June 29: Chicago

July 6: Oakland, Calif.

July 13: Detroit

July 20: Miami

July 27: Toronto

Aug. 3: Boston

Aug. 10: Atlanta

Playoffs

Aug. 17: Dallas

Aug. 24: Brooklyn