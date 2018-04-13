Kings D Drew Doughty suspended 1 game for illegal check on Golden Knights' William Carrier

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty has been suspended one game for an illegal check on Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier in their playoff opener Wednesday, the NHL has announced.

The incident occurred midway through the third period at the Golden Knights' T-Mobile Arena. Carrier hit the ice hard and did not return.

Although no penalty was called on the play, the NHL ruled Doughty violated Rule 48.1 (Illegal check to the head), which is stated as, "A hit resulting in contact with an opponent's head where the head was the main point of contact and such contact to the head was avoidable …"

The Golden Knights beat the Kings 1-0 in the opener. Game 2 is Friday at 10 p.m. ET in T-Mobile Arena.



