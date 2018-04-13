For the first time in his 15 illustrious NBA seasons, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James did not miss a game.

Cavs' LeBron James played all 82 NBA games for first time

James – a three-time champion and four-time MVP – played in all 82 regular-season games, with the final outing coming against the New York Knicks, who won 110-98 on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has traditionally sat out games near the end of the season to rest for the playoffs, however, he insisted this campaign he stay on the court.

"He wants to play," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said. "I mean, it's hard to play 82 games. I was in the league 11 years. Never had a chance to get to 82. Everything has to go absolutely right. He wants to play and I guess in his 15th year to get to 82, it really says a lot. It says a lot about him."

James played 81 games during the 2008-09 season, but since then had not appeared in more than 79 games per campaign.

The 14-time All-Star played only 11 minutes and scored 10 points against the Knicks, but it was enough to extend his NBA record for scoring in double digits to 873 games.

James finished the regular season leading the NBA in minutes played, with 36.9 minutes per game, the second straight year he has led the league in that stat.

He averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.