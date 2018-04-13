The Denver Nuggets were unable to clinch the Western Conference's final playoff spot Wednesday night, losing to the Timberwolves, 112-106.

How rapper Lil B had a hand in dashing the Nuggets' playoff hopes

While some could argue that the loss happened because Nikola Jokic was unable to get past Taj Gibson in the dying seconds of regulation, or that Tom Thibodeau simply out-coached Mike Malone, it's more likely that this was a result of the "Basedgod's curse."

PLAYOFFS: Bracket picks, predictions for Eastern Conference first round

For the uninitiated, the "Basedgod's curse" comes from Bay-area rapper Lil B The Basedgod, who places the curse on athletes and teams who don't pay homage to his name if they celebrate with his dance — like James Harden — or simply disrespect The Basedgod — like Kevin Durant. Conversely, Lil B also gives blessings to those who properly respect him.

The Nuggets drew the ire of Lil B after disrespecting him on Twitter earlier this season.



WOW...NUGGETS....... - Lil B

— Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2017



Fans immediately recognized the mistake the Nuggets social media team made and tried to get the team to change its tune, but their attempts were all in vain as the team's account stuck by its statement.

Past recipients of the "Basedgod's curse" have seen their fair share of misfortune throughout their careers. Durant never won a title under the curse — which was lifted after he joined the Golden State Warriors — and Harden still has yet to make the NBA Finals as a Rocket.

Now the Nuggets join the cursed group. The team hasen't made the playoffs since 2013, back when George Karl coached the team and the uniforms were powder blue.

This is just another example of why the Basedgod shouldn't be messed with.