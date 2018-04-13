Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin received suspensions for their roles in the brawl between MLB rivals the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Kelly hit with six-game ban, Austin suspended for five after Red Sox-Yankees brawl

Red Sox pitcher Kelly was hit with a six-game ban for throwing at Austin intentionally, while the Yankees outfielder got five games for subsequently rushing the mound.

Each player was fined an undisclosed amount, the MLB announced on Thursday.

However, Kelly and Austin will be eligible to play on Thursday after appealing the sanction.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 10-7 victory midweek.

In addition, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin were also fined along with Red Sox infielders Xander Bogaerts, Marco Hernandez and Dustin Pedroia and Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, who were fined for leaving the bench while on the disabled list.