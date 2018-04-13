One of college football's oldest bowl games is getting its name back.

TaxSlayer Bowl adds 'Gator' back to its name

The TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., will be known as the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl beginning with the 2018 game, it was announced Thursday.

The bowl has been held continuously since 1946 and was known as the Gator Bowl until 2014 when TaxSlayer.com agreed to a six-year sponsorship deal with Gator Bowl Sports, the bowl's operators. The game had other sponsors in the past, but "Gator" was never removed from the name.

The Gator Bowl is the sixth-oldest bowl game in college football history, and it was the first to be televised nationally. It pits an SEC school against an ACC or Big Ten school.

The game was played at Gator Bowl Stadium from 1946 through 1993, when renovations to the site began. The 1994 game was played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville while construction took place. The bowl returned to its original site, now known as EverBank Field (formerly Jacksonville Municipal Stadium), in January 1996.