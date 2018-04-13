Kyle Edmund breezed into the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix Hassan II with a straight-sets win over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri shocked Mischa Zverev on Thursday.

Edmund reaches quarter-finals, Zverev ousted in Marrakech

Australian Open semi-finalist Edmund took just 74 minutes to reach the last eight, winning 6-2 6-4 in Marrakech.

The second seed won 83 per cent of points on his first serve and broke the 93-ranked Albot four times to stay in the hunt for the first title of his career.

Jaziri with be Edmund's next opponent after the Tunisian ousted eighth seed Zverev 6-2 6-4.

World number 91 Jaziri saved all eight break points he faced and experienced German Zverev paid the price for failing to hold three times.

Nikoloz Basilashvili also made it through with a 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-3 success over home contender Lamine Ouahab, who stunned Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round.

Basilashvili will now take on Joao Sousa, a 6-3 3-6 6-4 winner against Mirza Basic.