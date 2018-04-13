Rugby League: Seven-try Hull FC beat injury-hit Widnes

Josh Griffin scored a second-half double as Hull FC beat injury-hit Widnes Vikings 39-20 at the Halton Stadium to move up to fifth in Super League.

Widnes were missing nine players due to injury and could not avoid a fourth consecutive defeat on Thursday.

Hull outscored the home side by seven tries to three, coming from 14-12 down in the second half to secure the victory after losing to leaders St Helens last week.

Danny Washbrook set the ball rolling when he coasted in on the wing after being set up by Jake Connor and Bureta Faraimo powered his way over for a second try five minutes later.

Sam Wilde's four-pointer got Widnes on the board and they were in front when Tom Olbison scored the first of his two tries, but a quickfire three-try blitz put Hull firmly on top.

Masi Matongo, Griffin and Fetuli Talanoa crossed in quick succession before Olbison claimed his second of the night at the other end, depleted Widnes showing character after Chris Houston and Chris Green were struck by the injury curse.

Griffin and Jamie Shaul added further tries late on and Marc Sneyd kicked 11 points – including five goals from the tee – as Widnes suffered their eighth Super League loss of the campaign.