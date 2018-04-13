News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Tennis: Injured Mladenovic retires in Lugano

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Top seed Kristina Mladenovic retired from the Ladies Open Lugano on Thursday after being troubled by a back injury in her first-round encounter with Tamara Korpatsch.

Injured Mladenovic retires in Lugano, Kontaveit and Kuznetsova crash out

Injured Mladenovic retires in Lugano, Kontaveit and Kuznetsova crash out

The world number 19 from France lost a first-set tie-break 7-5 and was a break down at 3-2 in the second when she brought the contest to a premature end.

Victory for the 176-ranked Korpatsch was the German's first over a top-20 opponent and she will be up against fellow qualifier Kathinka von Deichmann in the second round.

READ MORE: Ferrer sends Spain into Davis Cup semi-finals

READ MORE: Muguruza to face Babos in Monterrey final

Von Deichmann also advanced without completing her first-round encounter, Laura Siegemund retiring when 3-2 up in the second set after losing the first on a tie-break.

Seeds Anett Kontaveit and Svetlana Kuznetsova were knocked out by Vera Lapko and Mona Barthel respectively.

Kontaveit, seeded four, was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-3 by world number 130 Lapko, while wildcard and fifth seed Kuznetsova went down 4-6 6-3 6-4 to German Barthel.

Aryna Sabalenka was the first player to reach the quarter-finals, seeing off Polona Hercog 6-3 6-1.

Back To Top