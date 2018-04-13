Both the Trail Blazers and Pelicans had important games for seeding purposes on the final night of the season, and both came up with important wins. Now, though, the pressure is on the Blazers, who rolled through much of the second half of their schedule, including a 13-game winning streak, before petering out inexplicably in the final month.

NBA playoffs 2018: Predictions, picks for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans first-round series

Portland was just 5-7 to close the year, and with the Blazers expecting to make progress this season — that means at least a trip to the second round of the postseason — this series is a must-win. The Pelicans come in with five straight wins, and a playoff berth that may have saved the job of coach Alvin Gentry.

NBA playoffs 2018: Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

The key player

If you’re going to slow down the Pelicans, you have to contend with Anthony Davis, and that will be the job — for much of the game, at least — of center Jusuf Nurkic. The two have faced each other eight times, and Davis has averaged 27.1 points and 11.0 rebounds with 53.8 percent shooting in their matchups.

Nurkic can afford to let Davis get 25-27 points, but he needs to make him work for them and must stay out of foul trouble because the Blazers are low on frontcourt depth. If Nurkic can keep Davis in the 20s and chip in 12-15 points himself, Portland can let its two backcourt stars, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, make the difference with their perimeter scoring.

The big number

12. The Trail Blazers are not a great 3-point shooting team, nor are they great at defending the 3-point line. But 12 is a key number for them. When they have made at least 12 3-pointers, Portland has gone 18-5 this year. When they have allowed opponents to make at least 12, Portland has gone 8-14.

The prediction

The Pelicans will make this one worth watching, especially if Davis can put up some huge scoring nights. But the lack of depth for New Orleans will be a problem, and will be enough to push Portland to a series win.

Trail Blazers win series 4-3