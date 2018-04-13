Wilfried Zaha has set his sights on Crystal Palace’s English Premier League encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Crystal Palace’ Wilfried Zaha sets sights on Brighton & Hove Albion clash

The forward has proved crucial for Palace this season despite being hampered by injury. He has scored five top-flight goals thus far, including his strike against Bournemouth last weekend at the Vitality Stadium.

And the former Manchester United player who is aiming to be on the scoresheet once again is already anticipating the visit of Chris Hughton’s men to Selhurst Park.

“Saturday on my mind,” Zaha wrote on Instagram.

MORE:

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha not satisfied with Bournemouth draw

| Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha frustrated after Liverpool loss

| Wilfried Zaha ends goal drought in Crystal Palace stalemate

| Pogba, Welbeck, Zaha and the Goal Pressure Index Team of the Week



Crystal Palace are one place above the drop zone after accruing 31 points from 33 games and with six games remaining to the end of the season they will be aiming for victory in the outings to remain in the top division next season.

The 25-year-old has made 24 appearances for the club this term.