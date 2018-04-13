LeBron James played all 82 games for first time

For the first time in his 15 NBA seasons, LeBron James didn't miss a game.

James played in all 82 regular-season games, with the final game coming Wednesday against the Knicks. The 33-year-old star has traditionally sat out games near the end of the season to rest for the playoffs, however, he insisted this year he stay on the court.

"He wants to play," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said (via NBA.com). "I mean, it's hard to play 82 games. I was in the league 11 years. Never had a chance to get to 82. Everything has to go absolutely right. He wants to play and I guess in his 15th year to get to 82, it really says a lot. It says a lot about him."

James played 81 games during the 2008-09 season, but since then had not appeared in more than 79 games per season.

The four-time MVP played only 11 minutes and scored 10 points against New York, but it was enough to extend his NBA record for scoring in double digits to 873 games.

James finished the regular season leading the NBA in minutes played, with 36.9 minutes per game, the second straight year he's led the league in that stat. James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.