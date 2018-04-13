The Rockets begin their quest to unseat the Warriors with a first-round matchup that they should breeze through. Houston swept four games against the Timberwolves this season, and won three of them by 18 points.

NBA playoffs 2018: Predictions, picks for Rockets vs. Timberwolves first-round series

Minnesota needed a last-day, overtime win against the Nuggets to earn a spot in the playoffs, and despite the talent on the Timberwolves roster, they can’t shoot enough to keep up with Houston and certainly don’t play the kind of defense that can slow the Rockets. In their four matchups, the Rockets made 69 3-pointers, and the Timberwolves made just 34.

NBA playoffs 2018: Rockets vs. Timberwolves

The key player

James Harden. When last we saw Harden in the playoffs, it was not pretty. He was 2-for-11 with 10 points and six turnovers against the Spurs in the conference semifinals on his home floor, leading the way to a Rockets disaster, a 39-point Game 6 loss to end the series. He needs to bleach that memory with strong performances out of the gate, both to build his own confidence and the confidence his teammates have in him.

Harden is almost certainly the MVP this season, and he needs to play like it every time out in this postseason.

The big number

108.4. No matter which way the Nuggets-Timberwolves game turned out on Wednesday, the Rockets were going to get the worst defensive team in the West playoffs.

The Timberwolves have allowed 108.4 points per 100 possessions, 23rd in the league and smack in the neighborhood of such defensive juggernauts as the Grizzlies and Knicks. This is surely an endless frustration for coach Tom Thibodeau, pioneer of many of the defensive schemes that are prevalent in today’s NBA, but it should make for easy pickings for Houston.

The prediction

The Timberwolves are happy to be here. The Rockets will make sure that their time here, however, does not last long.

Rockets win series 4-0