Arsenal team news: Ozil & Lacazette return for CSKA clash

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are both back in the Arsenal line-up as they take on CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The pair were among those rested for Sunday's win over Southampton, with Arsene Wenger prioritising success on the continent for the remainder of the campaign.

The Gunners hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg as they travel to the Russian capital, but after a week of remarkable comebacks they are leaving nothing to chance.

In total they make two changes from the team that started the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Danny Welbeck - who scored two at the weekend - replaces the injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan while Mohamed Elneny replaces Granit Xhaka, who misses out through illness.

Wenger also has four defenders among his substitutes as he looks to avoid becoming the latest side to throw away a big first-leg lead.

CSKA Moscow: Akinfeev; A.Berezutski, Ignashevich, V.Berezutski; Nababkin, Bistrovich, Kuchaev; Dzagoev, Golovin; Chalov, Musa.

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Elneny, WIlshere; Welbeck, Ozil, Lacazette.