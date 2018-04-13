IPL Cricket: Stanlake seals dramatic final-ball Sunrisers win

Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Billy Stanlake hit a boundary off the last ball to seal a one-wicket Indian Premier League win over Mumbai Indians after Mayank Markande sparked a dramatic collapse.

Stanlake seals dramatic final-ball Sunrisers win

Hyderabad appeared to be cruising to a second win out of two at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, racing to 62 without loss after being set 148 to win.

Markande took 3-23 on his IPL debut in a defeat to Chennai Super Kings last weekend and claimed 4-23 as the Indians looked set to pull off an unlikely victory.

Mustafizur Rahman (3-24) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-32) also made an impact with the ball, leaving the home side needing 11 to win off the last over from Ben Cutting with just one wicket remaining.

Number 11 Stanlake came up with the winning runs, lofting his fellow Australian into the leg side for four with only one required from the final ball after Deepak Hooda (32 not out) hit the first ball for six in a thriller.

Rashid Khan produced another outstanding display of spin bowling, equalling an IPL record of 18 dot balls and finishing with figures of 1-13 from his four overs as defending champions Mumbai posted 147-8.

RASHID PUTS THE BRAKES ON

Mumbai were flying along on 43-1 after only four overs with Evin Lewis (23 from 12) looking ominous, but the introduction of Rashid halted their momentum.

Just one run came off the bat in the teenager's first over and he would have been rewarded with a wicket if Sandeep Sharma had held on to a chance to remove Ishan Kishan

Siddarth Kaul kept the squeeze on in the next over and picked up two wickets in the process, the seamer removing Ishan Kishan (9) with his second ball and cleaning up Lewis when the West Indies batsman attempted to clear the ropes for a third time.

Rashid gave nothing away when he returned to the attack at the back end of the innings and bowled Cutting with a googly in his fourth and final over.

YOUNG SPINNER MAKES HIS MARK

Markande came into the tournament as an unknown quantity but he has already made a name for himself.

The 20-year-old leg-spinner got the much-needed breakthrough in his first over, Wriddhiman Saha sent on his way following a successful review for leg before.

Rohit Sharma was relieved to have reviewed again when Kane Williamson feathered Mustafizur behind before Markande claimed the huge wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for 45 off only 28 deliveries.

STAN THE MAN AND HOODA TO THE RESCUE

Sunrisers did not know what had hit them after appearing to be on course for a comfortable win, losing four wickets for one run to leave the match in the balance.

Bumrah was on a hat-trick after dismissing Yusuf Pathan and Rashid, then Mustafizur struck twice in the penultimate over.

Hooda smashed the last ball of the final over from Cutting over extra cover for six and it was left for Stanlake to strike the final blow.