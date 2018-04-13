This is not where either of these two teams thought they’d be when the season opened back in October. The Celtics figured they had a legitimate chance at a championship, riding the high of the Gordon Hayward signing and the Kyrie Irving trade the previous summer. The Bucks, meanwhile, were planning to ride star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to a big improvement on last season’s 42-win team.

NBA playoffs 2018: Predictions, picks for Celtics vs. Bucks first-round series

Instead, the Celtics saw Hayward go down with a broken ankle and lost Irving just ahead of the start of the playoffs. And the Bucks saw things go sideways from the start, leading to the firing of coach Jason Kidd and young a team left mostly rudderless down the stretch. It’s still an intriguing matchup, but before the season, most would have figured a Bucks-Celtics playoff pairing would have happened later, with more at stake.

NBA playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Bucks

The key player

Jaylen Brown has the athleticism, the smarts and the defensive instincts for stardom, but he has not established consistency on the offensive end, and he is not always aggressive enough, deferring too much to the Celtics’ better-known stars.

But Brown will be critical here because he will spend a lot of time guarding Antetokounmpo and will also be called upon to pick up some scoring slack with Irving out. In his last nine games, Brown has averaged 17.2 points, shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from the 3-point line.

The big number

14.6. The Bucks rank sixth in the NBA in scoring in transition, getting 14.6 points per game. Antetokounmpo is the most prolific transition scorer in the East, accounting for 6.8 of those points. Milwaukee is a subpar shooting team (35.6 percent from the 3-point line, 21st in the league), and relies on getting easy baskets in the open court as a staple of its offense.

Boston ranks fifth, though, in defensive efficiency on transition plays, allowing 1.05 points per possession, and also ranks fifth in fast-break points allowed (10.4 per game). The Bucks will have to find ways to create transition opportunities despite the Boston defense.

The prediction

Milwaukee looked as though it punched out on this season shortly after the All-Star break, going 11-12 in its final 23 games. Boston, meanwhile, has managed to grind through its injuries and is 15-8 since the All-Star break — though they lost four of six to close the year. The Bucks have the biggest star in the series, but the Celtics have a bit more fight to them.

Celtics win series 4-1