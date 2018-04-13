Super Cup 2018: Derrick Pereira - I showed my disappointment but never refused to play

FC Goa thrashed Jamshedpur FC 5-1 in the third quarterfinal of Super Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Hugo Boumous scored twice and Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas and Manvir Singh scored one each to guide the team into semifinals. Ashim Biswas scored a consolation goal for the Men of Steel.

There was plenty of drama in the match as the teams were forced to play with eight men each in the second half. Three players from each side were sent off due to a scuffle inside the tunnel at half-time.

FC Goa Derrick Pereira suggested that he was happy that his team won and they were through to the semi-final but refused to comment on the red cards and the fight in the tunnel.

"I am happy that we won and qualified for the semi-finals. We did well, scored a goal in the first half. Unfortunately, the decision for the second goal was overruled. We had to come out with eight players in the second half, unfortunately. I think the players did well. They kept possession," said Pereira.

When asked to describe what happened at half-time, the Goan coach said, "I can’t say in detail. There were some arguments between the players. I was trying to cool them down outside the pitch. When I came in I saw some confusion going on but I could not make out what exactly happened. We have to wait and see the referee’s report."

He further suggested, "I was shocked with both the incidents. The goal was disallowed. We always wanted to show our disappointment but that was on the pitch. Off the pitch when I was told that three players were sent off, I was shocked again. I could not see what exactly happened. There were players and officials from both teams and I could not make out why my three players were suspended. Initially, when the goals were disallowed I showed my disappointment. I never refused to play."

Alongwith the players who were sent off, FC Goa's star midfielder Hugo Boumous will miss the semi-final match against East Bengal due to picking up his second yellow card of the tournament.

On Boumous' booking, a disappointed Pereira remarked, "It was an unfortunate incident when he (Hugo Boumous) got a yellow card. (Ferran) Corominas was kicked from behind. He was fighting for Coro but I think the referee felt otherwise and I don’t why he was shown the yellow card."