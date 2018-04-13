Colin Kaepernick was supposed to meet with the Seahawks this week, but the team decided to hold off on the visit after the quarterback would not promise to stop kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN reported, citing unidentified sources.

Seahawks back out of Colin Kaepernick meeting over anthem kneeling, report says

A subsequent NFL Media report said the kneeling issue was not why the meeting was postponed, adding that Seahawks management wants Kaepernick to "consider how he wants to proceed on everything," not just the anthem, before moving forward.

Both outlets indicated the door has not closed on Kaepernick potentially landing in Seattle.

Kaepernick was deposed by NFL attorneys this week as part of his grievance against the league and its teams in which he alleges he has been blackballed as a result of his stance on social issues. Several teams, coaches and executives were supposed to be interviewed during the process, including the Seahawks.

Free agent safety Eric Reid, who also took a knee to protest alongside his then-49ers teammate, reportedly was asked about the issue by the Bengals during a visit earlier this week.