Tiger Woods officially enters U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has officially entered the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in June.

Woods ended his three-year absence from majors at the Masters last week, finishing tied for 32nd at Augusta.

The 14-time major champion on Thursday filed his entry for the second major of the year, which starts in Southampton, N.Y., on June 14.



The 42-year-old has shown plenty of promise on his latest return from back surgery, finishing in the top five twice before the Masters.

Woods revealed that he will take a short hiatus to let his body recover after making his major comeback in Georgia.