News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Golf: Woods officially enters U.S. Open

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Tiger Woods has officially entered the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in June.

Woods officially enters U.S. Open

Woods officially enters U.S. Open

Woods ended his three-year absence from majors at the Masters last week, finishing in a share of 32nd at Augusta.

The 14-time major champion on Thursday filed his entry for the second major of the year, which starts in Southampton, New York on June 14.

READ MORE: Reed at a loss for words after stunning Masters triumph

READ MORE: ‘Bittersweet ending’ for Woods at Augusta

Woods won the last of his three U.S. Open titles at Torrey Pines a decade ago.

The 42-year-old has shown plenty of promise on his latest return from back surgery, finishing in the top five twice before the Masters. 

Woods revealed that he will take a short hiatus to let his body recover after making his major comeback in Georgia.


Back To Top