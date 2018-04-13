Former South Africa international Johan Goosen will make his Pro14 debut for Cheetahs on Friday, 16 months after announcing his shock retirement.

Goosen returns from 16-month retirement to play for Cheetahs

Goosen had departed Racing 92 in December 2016, aged 24, to seemingly take up a role as a commercial director at a horse stud farm in Bloemfontein to the bafflement of the French club.

Racing chairman Jacky Lorenzetti appeared unconvinced by this "unbelievable decision" at the time, releasing a statement under the title, "Johan Goosen announces he stops his career, should we believe?"

And Goosen has indeed reversed his earlier call, with the Top 14's best player for 2015-16 now set to line up for South African outfit Cheetahs against Munster.

He has been named in the team at number 10 for Friday's match, with his new side third in Conference A in their first Pro14 campaign.