Dual-threat Shohei Ohtani has already made his presence felt in the Angels' lineup as a pitcher and designated hitter, but he revealed Wednesday that he would like to play more.

Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani wants more playing time

The Japanese sensation has started seven of the Angels' 13 games where he's 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and batting .364 with three home runs. However, he wants to do more.

"Once the season gets tougher and the schedule gets tougher throughout the summer, hopefully I can make them want to play me more," Ohtani told reporters via his translator after a 7-2 win against the Rangers. "I would like to play more. If not, that's what it is. I have to follow what they have to say."

Ohtani is left out of the lineup on the days before and after he pitches, but the 23-year-old thinks "they are being pretty careful with me right now."

"I talk to the medical staff every day, and they see how I'm doing, my strength level, to see if I can play that day," Ohtani said.

In Ohtani's seven starts, two have been as a pitcher and five as a designated hitter. The rookie is available to DH on Thursday and Friday against the Royals.