NBA playoffs 2018: Bracket picks, predictions for Eastern Conference first round

Here's what to expect when it comes to the Eastern Conference...

NBA playoff bracket

NBA playoffs 2018: Eastern Conference predictions

(1) Raptors vs. (8) Wizards

The backstory

The Raptors are a team looking to exorcise their postseason demons, and it was with that goal in mind that the team overhauled its offense and bench in the offseason, hoping that a ball-sharing system would lend itself to more playoff success. It worked, big-time, in the regular season, as Toronto set a franchise record for wins.

But this was always about the playoffs, and if the Raptors can’t carry over this success, all these changes will have been for naught. Maybe it’s good, then, that they open with a significant challenge in the first round: playing the Wizards, a team that just got star guard John Wall back two weeks ago, and is far better than their No. 8 seeding indicates. If it is time for the Raps to banish some demons, then this is a good start. The Wizards swept Toronto out of the postseason two years ago.

The key player

Wall has 50 assists in the four games he has played since returning from late-January knee surgery. His scoring has been inconsistent, but he has put up 28 and 29 points in his last two games, indicating he is rounding back into shape and regaining his focus.

The Wizards played well without Wall in the first weeks of his absence, but the lack of depth and dearth of overall talent without him eventually caught up to Washington. Now, though, coach Scott Brooks must quickly get Wall integrated back into the flow of the team’s offense and defense, which has been a big part of the Wizards’ recent struggles.

The big number

19.5. That’s the percentage of plays the Raptors have run in pick-and-roll this season, and it is the sixth-most in the NBA. Yet, it represents a drastic and important reduction in the team’s reliance on the play — all the talk about Toronto revamping the offense basically comes down to cutting back on pick-and-rolls.

Last year, the Raptors went to the PNR 24.2 percent of the time, and got 24.5 points per game from the play. The problem was, in the playoffs, teams could key on the play and force Toronto out of it. They ran PNR only 19.2 percent of the time last postseason, and the 24.5 points they got in the regular season plummeted to 16.7 points in the playoffs.

The prediction

This will be no cakewalk for Toronto, but the team has been pointed toward the playoffs since last summer, and should be well-prepared to handle Washington. If Wall and his teammates reclaim some chemistry — though that was lacking even before the injury — there’s a chance the Wizards could pull the upset. But the Raptors have too much depth and versatility to be too afraid of an upset.

Raptors win series 4-2

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Bucks

The backstory

This is not where either of these two teams thought they’d be when the season opened back in October. The Celtics figured they had a legitimate chance at a championship, riding the high of the Gordon Hayward signing and the Kyrie Irving trade the previous summer. The Bucks, meanwhile, were planning to ride star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to a big improvement on last season’s 42-win team.

Instead, the Celtics saw Hayward go down with a broken ankle and lost Irving just ahead of the start of the playoffs. And the Bucks saw things go sideways from the start, leading to the firing of coach Jason Kidd and young a team left mostly rudderless down the stretch. It’s still an intriguing matchup, but before the season, most would have figured a Bucks-Celtics playoff pairing would have happened later, with more at stake.

The key player

Jaylen Brown has the athleticism, the smarts and the defensive instincts for stardom, but he has not established consistency on the offensive end, and he is not always aggressive enough, deferring too much to the Celtics’ better-known stars.

But Brown will be critical here because he will spend a lot of time guarding Antetokounmpo and will also be called upon to pick up some scoring slack with Irving out. In his last nine games, Brown has averaged 17.2 points, shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from the 3-point line.

The big number

14.6. The Bucks rank sixth in the NBA in scoring in transition, getting 14.6 points per game. Antetokounmpo is the most prolific transition scorer in the East, accounting for 6.8 of those points. Milwaukee is a subpar shooting team (35.6 percent from the 3-point line, 21st in the league), and relies on getting easy baskets in the open court as a staple of its offense.

Boston ranks fifth, though, in defensive efficiency on transition plays, allowing 1.05 points per possession, and also ranks fifth in fast-break points allowed (10.4 per game). The Bucks will have to find ways to create transition opportunities despite the Boston defense.

The prediction

Milwaukee looked as though it punched out on this season shortly after the All-Star break, going 11-12 in its final 23 games. Boston, meanwhile, has managed to grind through its injuries and is 15-8 since the All-Star break — though they lost four of six to close the year. The Bucks have the biggest star in the series, but the Celtics have a bit more fight to them.

Celtics win series 4-1

(3) 76ers vs. (6) Heat

The backstory

The Sixers beat up on some terrible teams during their season-closing 16-game winning streak (only three of those 16 opponents will be in the playoffs this weekend), but still, 16 straight wins is impressive. The Sixers were 25-25 back in early February, but have gone 27-5 since then, even after losing star center Joel Embiid to an eye injury (he is expected to return at the end of the month).

In those 32 games, the Sixers have ranked fifth in offense (111.0 points per 100 possessions) and second defensively (99.7). They’ll get a tough, slow-paced defensive team in their first-round matchup with the Heat, but Miami (20th in offensive efficiency) just can’t score enough to keep up with Philadelphia.

The key player

In late March, No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz returned from his mysterious shoulder/muscle imbalance injury, and looked good, racking up 10 points and eight assists in 20 minutes. He went mostly downhill after that, averaging 6.6 points and shooting 43.1 percent from the field, plus 42.9 percent from the free-throw line. That seemed to douse any notion that coach Brett Brown would be looking at Fultz as a key rotation player in the postseason.

Fultz did close the year with a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and there still is some hope in Philly that Fultz can get back to gaining confidence in the playoffs. If he can do that, he could be a wildcard off the bench in this series, and perhaps beyond.

The big number

37.3. Since the start of February, the Sixers have gone 11-3 in clutch situations (score within five points with five minutes to play), and have posted an offensive rating of 127.7 points per 100 possessions in that span. They’ve allowed 90.4 points per 100 possessions for a net rating of plus-37.3. In that same span, the Heat have gone 7-12 in clutch situations. If these games get tight, the Sixers are a good bet.

The prediction

The Heat should be able to chew clock and play enough defense to slow the Sixers down in this series, but they don’t have the firepower to pull out victories late in games.

76ers win series 4-1

(4) Cavs vs. (5) Pacers

The backstory

The Eastern Conference playoffs, for the last eight seasons, have revolved around one player, LeBron James. And with good reason: James has been on the Eastern Conference champ in every postseason since 2011. He will face his toughest challenge, though, this spring, trying to lead a roster that was rebuilt on the fly with a series of deadline-day trades back in February, and doing so under the specter of his looming free agency.

James only got better as the rest of the roster got more scrambled — in 28 games after the trades, he averaged 29.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists. The Pacers went 3-1 against the Cavs during the season, giving them at least the sense that beating Cleveland is not impossible. But with a highly motivated James on board, the Cavs are sure to be a different team in the postseason, just as they were down the stretch of the season.

The key player

There was no bigger game this year for both the Pacers and breakout star Victor Oladipo than the win over the Cavaliers back on Dec. 8, a game in which Oladipo signified that his outstanding first month was not a fluke, finishing with 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists while shooting 6-for-13 from the 3-point line.

But Oladipo was a much more average player after the All-Star break this season, dropping in scoring (from 24.4 points before the break to 20.3 after), rebounds (5.3 to 4.9) and shooting (48.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from the 3-point line to 46.0 percent and 34.2). If the Pacers have a shot at an upset, Oladipo — who is nursing a foot injury — will need to look like his first-half self.

The big number

109.5. Thank goodness for the Suns — they’re the only team that ranked worse defensively than the Cavaliers this year, whose defensive rating was an ungodly 109.5. Minnesota (108.4) is the only other playoff team that had a defensive rating that was not among the top 16 in the NBA. The Pacers are not a juggernaut, but they’re the 12th-rated offensive team in the league, and Indiana will test Cleveland’s scattershot defense all series.

The prediction

It’s hard to imagine this being a total Cavaliers romp, not against an Indiana team that has surprised all year with its resilience. But it’s also hard to figure how the Pacers will slow down James from night to night, and he should be able to break through enough to push Cleveland to four wins here.

Cavs win series 4-2