Tristan Thompson's week isn't getting much better.

Tristan Thompson booed at Cavaliers' regular-season finale

Earlier this week, multiple reports and videos surfaced of the Cavaliers player with at least three different women in provocative situations. This news exploded as girlfriend Khloe Kardashian awaits the birth of the couple's first child together.

For the Cavaliers' regular-season finale Wednesday, Thompson's picture was flashed across the big screen as players were being announced. According to multiple reports, Thompson was booed, presumably by Kardashian fans.

Some fans even showed up with homemade signs declaring their support for Kardashian.



@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!! pic.twitter.com/I2GDLM9XMo

— Emma Ours (@OursEmma) April 12, 2018



MORE:

2018 NBA playoffs: Odds to win championship, conference finals



It's unclear if the boos affected Thompson's play — he finished the night with 10 points, nine rebounds and one assist on 5-of-10 shooting — but the Cavs lost to the Knicks, 110-98.