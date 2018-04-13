Steven Stamkos injury update: Lightning captain to return for Game 1 vs. Devils

News

Steven Stamkos is back.

The Lightning captain will make his anticipated return Thursday when Tampa Bay hosts the Devils in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series, coach Jon Cooper confirmed.

Stamkos missed the final three games of the regular season with a lower-body injury and was listed as "day-to-day" as he recovered. He had been dealing with a "nagging injury" since March and aggravated it further when he got tangled up in his own net in an April 1 loss to the Predators.


Stamkos, 28, logged 27 goals and 59 assists in 78 games during the regular season.

The No. 1 seed Lightning will face off against the Devils at 7 p.m. ET.

